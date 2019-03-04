Pets & Animals

Dog refuses to leave dead best friend's side in northwest Harris County

A dog refuses to leave a busy roadway after it appears his best friend was killed there.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The power of friendship is on display in northwest Harris County.

A dog refuses to leave a busy roadway after it appears his best friend was killed there.

Residents moved the dead dog into a cage on the grass to make sure the living dog didn't wander onto Ella Boulevard near West Gulf Bank.

People have been dropping off food to try and lure the dog away, but so far he refuses to leave.

Someone posted the dog's picture on Reddit and dog lovers from across the city are checking in on the loyal pooch.
