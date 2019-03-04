Dog refuses to leave dead best friend's side in northwest Harris County

A dog refuses to leave a busy roadway after it appears his best friend was killed there.
RELATED: Owner of puppies abandoned in Pearland parking lot found
Residents moved the dead dog into a cage on the grass to make sure the living dog didn't wander onto Ella Boulevard near West Gulf Bank.
People have been dropping off food to try and lure the dog away, but so far he refuses to leave.
RELATED: Duke, beloved dog mayor of Minnesota town, has died
Someone posted the dog's picture on Reddit and dog lovers from across the city are checking in on the loyal pooch.