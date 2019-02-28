Pets & Animals

Owner of puppies abandoned in Pearland parking lot found

Surviellance video shows a woman leave six puppies in the mud behind parked cars along a busy road on a stormy day.

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Pearland Animal Hospital says a woman who abandoned six puppies in the mud along a busy road will not be prosecuted.

The hospital said late Thursday the woman was found after video surfaced showing her pulling up to the hospital Wednesday and leaving the pups behind.

The hospital said the woman, whose identity was not released, had a "reasonable expectation" the puppies would be found and cared for by employees.

"(It's) not about prosecuting this woman. It's about helping her make better decisions in the future and getting the mama dog spayed," the hospital said on Facebook.
