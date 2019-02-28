Owner of puppies abandoned in Pearland parking lot found

Updated 42 minutes ago

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Pearland Animal Hospital says a woman who abandoned six puppies in the mud along a busy road will not be prosecuted.The hospital said late Thursday the woman was found after video surfaced showing her pulling up to the hospital Wednesday and leaving the pups behind.The hospital posted the surveillance video in the hopes that she could be identified.The hospital said the woman, whose identity was not released, had a "reasonable expectation" the puppies would be found and cared for by employees."(It's) not about prosecuting this woman. It's about helping her make better decisions in the future and getting the mama dog spayed," the hospital said on Facebook.