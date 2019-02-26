Duke, beloved dog mayor of Minnesota town, has died

One of the country's most popular, good-natured and fluffiest politicians has died.Duke, the 13-year-old Great Pyrenees who became famous for becoming the mayor of a Minnesota town, crossed the rainbow bridge on Feb. 21.Duke was the write-in winner of the mayor's seat of Cormorant Township four times since 2014 and "retired" last year due to failing health. He was often photographed with his official mayor's hat and sash.In 2016, a year of great political divide, Duke won every vote with the exception of one vote for his "girlfriend," a dog named Lassie.Duke acted as an ambassador for the village, appearing in parades and on billboards.He was a fierce advocate for the Humane Society, a supporter and male ally to the Girl Scouts and the number one cheerleader at town-wide sporting events."Our beloved mayor Duke went to doggy heaven today. He will be greatly missed," a Facebook post on his official page read. "Thanks to all who express their condolences it means a lot of hard times like this."A memorial will be held for Duke in March or April.