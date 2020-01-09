Pets & Animals

Dog found shot in face at Richmond park: Deputy constables

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputy constables in Fort Bend County are investigating after a dog was found with gunshot wounds to its face.

The dog, lovingly named Clarence, was found at Harlem Park on Harlem Road on Saturday, Dec. 21, according to the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable's Office.

Clarence was found in a small wire kennel with two gunshot wounds to his face. Investigators released photos of his injuries on Twitter, saying they're searching for the person responsible.

"There is no mean bone in his body. No reason for anyone to do this anyway, and especially not with a dog that loves life," said Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable Wayne Thompson.



"Someone that does this to an animal, there's no telling what they're doing to other animals and to people," said Thompson.

The 11-year-old dog has since been treated, but deputy constables said he lost his left eye and suffered damage to his sinus cavity. He's currently with a foster family and will soon need a forever home, but in the meantime, investigators are actively looking for the person responsible.

They believe the person may be from the Richmond, Rosenberg, or Pecan Grove area.

"The community is outraged and we are outraged," said Thompson.

They're asking anyone with information to call 832-945-8396.

If you'd like to adopt Clarence, you can contact Wag Again Animal Rescue.
