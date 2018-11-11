PETS & ANIMALS

Deaf and blind dog survives falling down 30-foot cliff

Gretchen bailey says she couldn't get to her 14-year-old golden retriever before he fell down a 30 foot cliff.

SAN JUAN ISLAND, Washington (KTRK) --
Gretchen Bailey says she could not stop her 14-year-old golden retriever before he tumbled and fell down a 30-foot-cliff.

The dog, named Cowboy, is deaf and nearly blind.

San Juan Island Fire and Rescue team responded to the emergency.

They set up a rope and pulley system to reach Cowboy.

Lt. Michael Henderson rappelled down the wall and hoisted the terrified dog up, in the dark.

Bailey says it took a while for Cowboy to bounce back, but he's now walking up and down stairs without help.
