DINE AND DASH: Sea lion jumps on back of boat for fish lunch in Mexico

CABO, Mexico -- There was a surprise for some tourists in Mexico when a sea lion looking to dine and dash hitched a ride on the boat they were on in Cabo.Apparently, the friendly little pal just wanted some fish.But once the feeding stopped, their hungry guest said "see ya."The video, shared by Tracy Wollschlager, shows the sea lion jumping off the boat after the food ran out. Wollschlager joked, "No fish!? I'm out!"There's no word if it was "Pancho the Sea Lion," who is infamous for jumping on fishing boats in Cabo.