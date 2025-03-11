Trailer: Bryce Dallas Howard directs heartwarming 'Pets' documentary, coming to Disney+

LOS ANGELES -- Raise the ruff! A new documentary celebrating furry friends is on the way!

From director Bryce Dallas Howard ("The Mandalorian," "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew") comes a Disney+ original documentary, "Pets," premiering April 11 on National Pet Day!

The documentary provides a heartwarming look at people, their pets and the unbreakable bonds they create with each other.

It features "inspirational stories, archival footage, viral videos, and engaging interviews" with children, families, animal rescuers and adventurers alike, "highlighting the uniquely vital connections they share with their dogs, cats, pigs, goats and even birds of prey."

Howard explained why she's buzzing for this project.

"Directing a documentary about the relationship between pets and their people has been a dream for years. There's something about these wordless intuitive bonds, full of mischief and love, that feel like magic. And pet videos? They tap into such pure innocence and happiness, the kind of laughter that catches you off guard and reminds you why we love them so much," she said.

Get the paw-ty started, when "Pets" premieres April 11 on Disney+.

