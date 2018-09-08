PETS & ANIMALS

DUCKLINGS RESCUED: Deputies rescue family of ducklings from storm drain

These deputies went above and beyond to rescue and reunite this family of ducks.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A family of ducks is together all thanks to the rescue efforts of Precinct five deputy constables.

Deputies say a family of 17 ducklings fell into a storm drain in the parking lot off of Eldridge and Tanner Friday night.

A couple of deputies were flagged down by a man at the location and alerted them about the distressed ducks, deputies said.

The deputies and a civilian at the scene pulled two ducklings out, but the remaining ducks ran away into the storm drain.

By the time the deputies rescued the remaining two ducklings, the family had already waddled on.

The deputies placed the ducks in a backpack and drove them a mile-and-half down the road to their parents.
