Pets & Animals

Deputies confiscate 200 animals found in Spring home

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies rescued 200 animals from a home in Spring Tuesday night.

Authorities were responding to an animal call in the Fox Run Subdivision when they found the animals.



Authorities say the animals included dogs, cats, pigs, rabbits, exotic birds, turkeys, geese, ducks and a lizard.

The Houston SPCA is assisting Montgomery County Pct. 3 in the rescue.



Pictures from the Houston SPCA show a room with wall-to-wall bird cages with feces covering the floor.

Authorities haven't announced if the home owner will face charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsspringspcaanimal crueltydogshoarding
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grandma getaway driver runs over accomplice who fell out, police say
1st Coronavirus US case confirmed by CDC
2020 Houston Sports Awards brings out most notable stars
JJ Watt to host 'Saturday Night Live' night before Super Bowl
ABC13 Evening News for January 21, 2020
School that housed Harvey victims finalist for new locker room
McConnell backs off, abruptly eases some Trump impeachment trial rules
Show More
Man accused of killing boss because he was pro-Trump
Neighbors in "cancer cluster" looking for answers
How Texas couple erased more than $100K in debt in 2 years
Man charged in bizarre witchcraft, sex crime murder on trial
Moms robbed shortly after dropping kids off at bus stop
More TOP STORIES News