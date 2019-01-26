PETS & ANIMALS

Pet hedgehogs tied to salmonella outbreak in 8 states: CDC

EMBED </>More Videos

You may want to stop cuddling your hedgehog. The CDC is issuing a warning that they may be tied to a salmonella outbreak.

You may want to stop snuggling with your pet hedgehog.

The CDC is issuing a warning that they may be tied to a salmonella outbreak.

Eleven people in eight states, including Texas, have been infected since October, and one person was hospitalized.

More than 90 percent of the sick reported contact with a hedgehog before contracting Salmonella.

So far officials have not identified a common supplier of the infected hedgehogs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspetsalmonellavirusoutbreaku.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
$1,000 reward offered for missing 'celebrity' pug in Texas
Sperm bank setup to save endangered penguins
Deer takes flying leap over dog outside home
Lance McCullers Jr. helping save hundreds of pets each week
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
1 child killed, 2 others injured after major crash
Teen found partially-clothed with deadly wound identified
Officer charged in Russian roulette-style killing of fellow cop
2 injured after shooting at apartment complex
Students buy teacher who is color blind special glasses
Toddler found dead in borehole after 13-day search
Goodbye to the cold, hello to the sun!
Mail truck explodes into rolling ball of fire
Show More
Police recall the chaos after responding to a bar shooting
Kim Porter, the mother of Diddy's children, died from pneumonia
Hit and run driver in custody after injuring deputies
Federal workers react to end of government shutdown
Enjoying too much chicken can link to higher risk of death
More News