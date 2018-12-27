PETS & ANIMALS

Corgi caught chasing coyote on home surveillance camera

A California family's doorbell camera caught their Corgi pulling one over on a coyote.

Nature got a little too close for comfort for one California family.

Video from their doorbell camera shows a coyote chasing their Corgi, Arlo, through the front yard.

But Arlo turned the tables on the coyote when the 30-pound dog took off after the wild animal.

"Horrified me! Horrified me, really. I wasn't proud. I wasn't thinking like, 'Oh isn't he great,'" owner Claire Reader told KFMB. "'He's going to handle this.' No it was more like, 'You dummy!'"

"I set up a defensive posture trying to corral my dog, who's not very obedient," said Reader.

Thankfully, Claire's husband was able to get Arlo inside. The coyote wasn't seen again, and after the video was shared online, Arlo has become a bit of a celebrity.
