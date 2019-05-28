HIGHLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A family in the Highlands area is mourning the loss of their pet Chihuahua after he was found shot to death by pellets.
The family says they had Peanut, a teacup Chihuahua, for over a year.
They say he would wander the neighborhood, but when Peanut didn't come home they got suspicious.
They checked around with neighbors, but nobody saw him. They found his body in a field near their house.
The death has been reported to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. They are investigating.
Chihuahua found shot to death by pellets in Highlands area
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News