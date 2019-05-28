Chihuahua found shot to death by pellets in Highlands area

HIGHLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A family in the Highlands area is mourning the loss of their pet Chihuahua after he was found shot to death by pellets.The family says they had Peanut, a teacup Chihuahua, for over a year.They say he would wander the neighborhood, but when Peanut didn't come home they got suspicious.They checked around with neighbors, but nobody saw him. They found his body in a field near their house.The death has been reported to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. They are investigating.