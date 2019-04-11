Celebrate National Pet Day by sharing your photos

Top Pet Names in Houston



Top Pet Names in Texas



EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1801846" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A San Antonio man created a tiny wheelchair for a goldfish suffering from swim bladder disease.

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- April 11 is National Pet Day and hundreds of #abc13eyewitness news viewers are sharing their pet photos with us.Below is a list of most popular pet names in Houston. And watch the video above for tips on choosing the perfect name for your pet.1.Bella2.Max3.Daisy4.Lucy5.Bailey6.Maggie7.Molly8.Chloe9.Buddy10.Charlie1.Bella2.Lucy3.Max4.Daisy5.Molly6.Buddy7.Charlie8.Sadie9.Bailey10.Maggie