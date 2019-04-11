Pets & Animals

Celebrate National Pet Day by sharing your photos

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- April 11 is National Pet Day and hundreds of #abc13eyewitness news viewers are sharing their pet photos with us.

Below is a list of most popular pet names in Houston.



Top Pet Names in Houston

1.Bella
2.Max
3.Daisy
4.Lucy
5.Bailey
6.Maggie
7.Molly
8.Chloe

9.Buddy
10.Charlie
Top Pet Names in Texas

1.Bella
2.Lucy
3.Max
4.Daisy
5.Molly

6.Buddy
7.Charlie
8.Sadie
9.Bailey
10.Maggie


A San Antonio man created a tiny wheelchair for a goldfish suffering from swim bladder disease.



