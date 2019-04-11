Celebrate National Pet Day by sharing your photos

Below is a list of most popular pet names in Houston. And watch the video above for tips on choosing the perfect name for your pet.
Top Pet Names in Houston
1.Bella
2.Max
3.Daisy
4.Lucy
5.Bailey
6.Maggie
7.Molly
8.Chloe
9.Buddy
10.Charlie
Top Pet Names in Texas
1.Bella
2.Lucy
3.Max
4.Daisy
5.Molly
6.Buddy
7.Charlie
8.Sadie
9.Bailey
10.Maggie
RELATED: Texas man creates wheelchair for goldfish with swim bladder disease
Other pet-related stories:
MUST LOVE DOGS: Houston athletes and man's best friendLuke Bryan adopts 18-year-old rescue dog
Dog gets adopted after spending 525 days in shelter
New study claims cats can respond to sound of their own names
Former NASA employee raising funds to send cat's ashes into space