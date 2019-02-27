PORTLAND, Oregon (KTRK) --A former NASA employee is raising money for a new mission, send his late cat's remains into space.
After retiring from NASA, Steve Munt took up animal nutrition. The quantum physicist adopted seven cats.
One of the cats, Pikachu, was the most popular online, but was euthanized in January. Munt is trying to raise money to send Pikachu's remains into orbit.
"I don't see this as something frivolous. You know, to me, it's a very deeply effecting experience for me," said Munt.
The mission will cost $5,000. Pikachu would be the first cat to make such a journey.