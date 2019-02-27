PETS & ANIMALS

Former NASA employee raising funds to send cat's ashes into space

EMBED </>More Videos

A former NASA employee is raising money for a new mission, to send his late cat's remains into space.

PORTLAND, Oregon (KTRK) --
A former NASA employee is raising money for a new mission, send his late cat's remains into space.

After retiring from NASA, Steve Munt took up animal nutrition. The quantum physicist adopted seven cats.

One of the cats, Pikachu, was the most popular online, but was euthanized in January. Munt is trying to raise money to send Pikachu's remains into orbit.

"I don't see this as something frivolous. You know, to me, it's a very deeply effecting experience for me," said Munt.

The mission will cost $5,000. Pikachu would be the first cat to make such a journey.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsnasaspacecatsanimal newsu.s. & worldOregon
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Bush's dog Sully sworn in as service dog for wounded vets
Snake flies from Australia to Scotland in shoe
DRAT! Fat rat's rescue from manhole cover charms internet
Duke, beloved dog mayor of Minnesota town, has died
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
TESTIMONY LIVE: Cohen speaks before House committee
READ: Cohen's full testimony
WARNING: Internet challenge encouraging suicide resurfacing
Bush's dog Sully sworn in as service dog for wounded vets
Man dragged in deadly hit-and-run near midtown Houston
Cult influences may have motivated family murders: Relatives
You can no longer leave Rotten Tomatoes reviews pre-release
What's being done to help ease traffic in Pearland
Show More
Pizza deliveryman killed in "setup" robbery
President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at summit
This is why you don't park in front of fire hydrants
Michelle Obama mural debuting just before 'Becoming' book tour
Lawmaker hopes to make Selena's birthday a state holiday
More News