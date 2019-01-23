PETS & ANIMALS

Dog gets adopted after spending 525 days in shelter

DAYTON, Ohio --
A dog in Ohio finally has a 'furever home' after spending 525 days at a shelter.

Cassie first came to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton on Aug. 9, 2017.

She had been adopted a few times, but was always returned.

"She is an extremely sweet and loving girl and has been a rockstar in our START training program," the shelter said in a Facebook post.

The post continued: "Every day for 525 days she has patiently waited for that perfect person to walk through the doors and pick her and today was her day!"

