EMBED >More News Videos Two bulls battle it out in a neighborhood in Fremont, California. Each bull weighs approximately 2,000 lbs.

A 2,200 pound Brahma bull is back in its pasture after getting loose Wednesday night.At one point, the bull took to the street causing traffic to back up on Kuykendahl near Spring Cypress Road.Harris County Precinct 4 deputies helped control traffic, as crews finally wrangled the bull.