BULL ON THE LOOSE

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bulls battle it out on neighborhood street after escaping ranch

EMBED </>More Videos

Two bulls battle it out in a neighborhood in Fremont, California. Each bull weighs approximately 2,000 lbs. (KTRK)

FREMONT, California --
Two bulls got a taste of freedom as they wandered through a quiet California neighborhood and got into a real bullfight.

Two bulls, each weighing about 2,000 pounds, broke free from a ranch and ended up head-to-head on a neighborhood street.

"Another day in Fremont," said Fremont Police Spokeswoman Geneva Bosques. "Every once in a while we have these days where some bulls run amok."
KPIX-TV reports a rancher says the bulls got free by breaking through a fence while jousting.

"We see them up on the hill all the time. They're in our backyard sometimes," said resident Robert King. "It's really nuts, actually."

Police had to close the roads in the area while the bulls were rounded up.

It took seven police officers, two animal control officers and the red-faced rancher to get the bulls back where they belonged.

The rancher was fined $100 per animal for failure to control livestock. And he will pay for the damages.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbull on the looseu.s. & worldanimalcaught on cameraCalifornia
BULL ON THE LOOSE
Caught on Camera: Bull rams deputy's patrol car
More bull on the loose
PETS & ANIMALS
Company offers 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
Multiple people may have 'sexually molested' pony in barn
Harvey tested co-sheltering pets with their families
Grimes County dogs and horses on the mend after rescue
'Baaaad' boys: Goats wander onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
Show More
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
More News