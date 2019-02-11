Bobcat chases squirrel on top of patio screen

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4387130" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This bobcat was caught in a photo as it stalked some potential prey in Fort Bend County.

A screened-in patio in Florida became the setting for a nature documentary about a squirrel's tale of survival.Michelle Kloese captured the video Sunday morning outside her home. The video shows the squirrel run up a tree to escape.The bobcat did follow, but the squirrel was able to go a lot higher and avoid being caught."My first reaction was 'I hope that cat doesn't rip my screens!' Then it quickly changed to 'what am I going to do if he falls through?' Then I just enjoyed," Kloese said.Kloese said she has seen bobcats at her house before, three to be exact. But she had never seen anything like that.