Bobcat chases squirrel on top of patio screen

A screened-in patio became the setting for a nature documentary about a squirrel's tale of survival.

TAMPA, Florida (KTRK) --
A screened-in patio in Florida became the setting for a nature documentary about a squirrel's tale of survival.

Michelle Kloese captured the video Sunday morning outside her home. The video shows the squirrel run up a tree to escape.

The bobcat did follow, but the squirrel was able to go a lot higher and avoid being caught.

"My first reaction was 'I hope that cat doesn't rip my screens!' Then it quickly changed to 'what am I going to do if he falls through?' Then I just enjoyed," Kloese said.

Kloese said she has seen bobcats at her house before, three to be exact. But she had never seen anything like that.

This bobcat was caught in a photo as it stalked some potential prey in Fort Bend County.

