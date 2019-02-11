Bobcat chases squirrel on top of patio screen

TAMPA, Florida (KTRK) --A screened-in patio in Florida became the setting for a nature documentary about a squirrel's tale of survival.
Michelle Kloese captured the video Sunday morning outside her home. The video shows the squirrel run up a tree to escape.
The bobcat did follow, but the squirrel was able to go a lot higher and avoid being caught.
"My first reaction was 'I hope that cat doesn't rip my screens!' Then it quickly changed to 'what am I going to do if he falls through?' Then I just enjoyed," Kloese said.
Kloese said she has seen bobcats at her house before, three to be exact. But she had never seen anything like that.
