BeeJay, 26-pound cat who went viral, settling in with new family

Morris Animal Refuge in Center City is now home to a celebrity. His name is Mr. B and he's a 26 pound cat who needs a home.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -- It's the shelter cat - all 26 pounds of him - that took the internet by storm, crashing the website of Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia with thousands of retweets, likes and applications to take him in.BeeJay even got his own Instagram account and T-shirt.Morris Animal Refuge said the cat had a few medical and behavioral issues it had to address.Well, good news, folks! BeeJay has found a home. He ended up going to live with a foster family who has experience dealing with pets with those issues.The family does plan to keep him on a much stricter diet.Watch the video above for the full update.1242 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA 19147