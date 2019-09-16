BeeJay, 26-pound cat who went viral, settling in with new family

BeeJay even got his own Instagram account and T-shirt.
Morris Animal Refuge said the cat had a few medical and behavioral issues it had to address.
Well, good news, folks! BeeJay has found a home. He ended up going to live with a foster family who has experience dealing with pets with those issues.
The family does plan to keep him on a much stricter diet.
