Determined bear with sweet tooth breaks into SUV to devour cupcakes

A hungry bear breaks into SUV and devours the cupcakes left inside. (KTRK)

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, New Jersey --
Designer cupcakes were too much of a temptation for a black bear in New Jersey.

The cupcakes triggered an all-out search for a thief, but not the two-legged kind. The culprit turned out to be a black bear.

Christine Allen, owner of Mo'Pweeze Bakery, had left the sweet treats in her vehicle overnight for a morning delivery.

The family woke up at 2 a.m. to the sound of their dog barking and a crunching sound coming from their SUV parked in the front yard.

"(The bear) actually picked up a box and then found a spot, which was right by my bedroom window, which is where he was eating all 24 cupcakes," Allen said.

The bear left a trail of damage and paw prints. It's not the first time Allen's home has been targeted. Last month, the bear broke the fence trying to get in and out of the back yard. The following day, the bear returned and broke a basement door in order to get at the family's garbage.

According to News 12 New Jersey, the bear may have to be euthanized.
