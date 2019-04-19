Pets & Animals

Baby elephant at Houston Zoo completes treatment for deadly virus

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 2-year-old baby elephant at the Houston Zoo is making strides on her road to recovery.

Joy completed her treatment after she was diagnosed with a virus called Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus (EEHV), which can cause severe disease in elephants between the ages of 1 and 8.

In the most severe cases, the virus can cause a rapidly progressive bleeding disease that can be fatal within one to five days of the first signs of illness.

Joy received round-the-clock care from April 4 through April 12 from the keepers and the zoo's veterinary medical team. Her treatment included antiviral medications, blood and plasma transfusions and other therapies.

The calf, who had been in quarantine, has been reunited with her mom, and she's now allowed to join the rest of the herd.

Zoo officials will still monitor Joy's health as her immune system will be vulnerable for the next couple of weeks.
