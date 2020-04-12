Pets & Animals

Baby chicks take advantage of temporary Chicago's Willis Tower closure, peep around

CHICAGO, Illinois -- With no visitors at the Willis Tower Skydeck right now, some baby chicks took the opportunity to enjoy the view.

They ventured out onto the clear observation boxes on the 103rd floor of the tower, taking in the skyline. The glass boxes are 1,353 feet in the air and extend 4.3 feet from the Skydeck.

The chicks celebrated Easter at a farm in Michigan.

The skydeck is closed until April 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to its website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagoholidaywillis towercoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocute animalsu.s. & worldphotochickeneaster
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott extends disaster declaration
120 attended in-person Easter service, church said
COVID-19 peak in Texas 2 weeks away, researchers say
Lakewood Church hosts online Easter Sunday special
Indoor egg hunts and other creative ideas to celebrate Easter
Pope celebrates joy of Easter amid sorrow of virus pandemic
Texas cases rising as Abbott hopes to reopen businesses
Show More
Chilly temperatures tonight
Burglar stuck inside pipe screamed for help in SW Houston
Simone Biles shows off skills in handstand challenge video
Exponentially fewer robocalls received amid the coronavirus
Man stabbed while relieving himself in public
More TOP STORIES News