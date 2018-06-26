Autistic woman reunited with her therapy pigeon

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma --An autistic woman has been reunited with her therapy pigeon after the bird flew away at a horse event in Oklahoma.
According to KOCO-TV, the bird normally returns when released, but while the family was unhooking a trailer at horse derby event, the pigeon named "Geraldine" flew away and didn't return.
Delores Chavez saw the pigeon with a pink diaper and knew something had to be done, "My son told me, I think her name is Geraldine."
Chavez contacted the family and the autistic woman reunited with her bird.