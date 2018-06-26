PETS & ANIMALS

Autistic woman reunited with her therapy pigeon

EMBED </>More Videos

Autistic woman reunited with therapy pigeon (KTRK)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma --
An autistic woman has been reunited with her therapy pigeon after the bird flew away at a horse event in Oklahoma.

According to KOCO-TV, the bird normally returns when released, but while the family was unhooking a trailer at horse derby event, the pigeon named "Geraldine" flew away and didn't return.

Delores Chavez saw the pigeon with a pink diaper and knew something had to be done, "My son told me, I think her name is Geraldine."

Chavez contacted the family and the autistic woman reunited with her bird.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsautism
PETS & ANIMALS
Multiple people may have 'sexually molested' pony in barn
Harvey tested co-sheltering pets with their families
Grimes County dogs and horses on the mend after rescue
'Baaaad' boys: Goats wander onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
71-year-old woman attacked by bear in her home
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Show More
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
Digital Deal of the Day
More News