PETS & ANIMALS

It's official: April the giraffe is pregnant again

EMBED </>More Videos

Raw video from April 2017 shows Tajiri, April the giraffe's baby, learning to stand. (WABC)

The internet's favorite pregnant giraffe is expecting once again.

April the giraffe, who starred in a livestream watched by millions while she was pregnant, is expecting once again, Animal Adventure Park confirmed on Wednesday.

She is expected to give birth around March 2019, the Associated Press reports.

The last time the viral mama was pregnant, millions watched her livestream from February through April. Over those seven weeks, April amassed 232 million views on the park's YouTube page, AP reports. The park continues to stream video of April and her family.



The baby from the original viral stream, Tajiri, was born in April 2017. His name is a Swahili word that means hope. Jordan Patch of Animal Adventure Park told ABC News amid pregnancy rumors in November that Tajiri is very healthy and that April is an excellent mother to him.

"From the hundreds of thousands of visitors we've seen and even just his progress in growth has been remarkably easy and textbook, which has been a blessing," he said.

EMBED More News Videos

Did you know that giraffes can run up to 35 mph? Check out these fun facts about giraffes.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbaby giraffebaby animalszooanimal news
PETS & ANIMALS
Man jumps off bridge to save dog who plunged into water
More than 100 exotic animals found living in Houston apartment
Shark feasts on dead whale off Calif. coast
Lioness at zoo fascinated by stuffed 'Simba' toy
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
17-year-old charged in violent crash that killed his classmates
16-year-old killed in Conroe after allegedly playing with gun
Ambulance driver injured in violent crash in southwest Houston
Taco Bell queso dip recalled over botulism concerns
Service to be held Saturday for murdered Houston doctor
Attorneys want charges dropped against teen accused of killing parents
Mom attacked after telling man to move Walmart shopping cart
Judge orders release of pizza deliveryman detained at base
Show More
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly shooting spree in Toronto
'Calm down:' Body camera captures officer restraining 10-year-old
Audit: DMV worker was sleeping on the job for nearly 4 years
Family of slain store clerk hopes new video brings in tips
Pearland's newest Chick-fil-A has covered patio, no indoor seating
More News