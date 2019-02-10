PETS & ANIMALS

Houston animal rescue group seeks donations for abused pit bull

EMBED </>More Videos

A chance to bloom took to Facebook to share Karma's tragic story.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston rescue group is asking for you to help an abused dog tossed in a dumpster and left for dead in northwest Houston.

'A Chance to Bloom' organization took to Facebook to share Karma's tragic story.

The organization responded Saturday night to an urgent call of an abandoned dog at an apartment complex.

RELATED: Dog found on the side of the road in horrific condition expected to recover

According to the organization's post, a Good Samaritan discovered the 2-year-old pit bull in a dumpster and barely moving.



The pit bull had suffered head trauma, was shaking and had a bloodstained face when she was found.

When Karma was taken to the veterinarian, the staff noticed two black holes on both sides of the head, along with swelling and some black powder.

'A Chance to Bloom' also stated the case has been reported to authorities, who are actively investigating and hope to find the owner.

Anyone who would like to donate click here.

To report animal cruelty in Houston click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalanimal crueltypit bullanimal abuseHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Tiger kills potential mate on first encounter
VIDEO: Lost sea otter baby reunites with mother
Trio wanted for allegedly abusing their dogs
Video captures mountain lion chasing deer into backyard pool
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Teen in custody after leading high-speed chase in NW Harris Co.
Grandmother suspected in staged kidnapping released from jail
Disney drops first look of Will Smith as Genie in 'Aladdin'
Man shot multiple times in home invasion, deputies say
UH Cougars take down Cincinnati for 1st place in conference
Mother dies trying to save children in house fire
WHIMSY WORLD: Insta-worthy exhibit opening in Houston
Prince Philip gives up driver's license after crash
Show More
Man calls 911 to report that he killed his wife
Ariana Grande wins first Grammy Award
Chipotle testing new drive-thru pick-up feature
Tiger kills potential mate on first encounter
Here are your 2019 Grammy winners
More News