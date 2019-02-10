HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A Houston rescue group is asking for you to help an abused dog tossed in a dumpster and left for dead in northwest Houston.
'A Chance to Bloom' organization took to Facebook to share Karma's tragic story.
The organization responded Saturday night to an urgent call of an abandoned dog at an apartment complex.
According to the organization's post, a Good Samaritan discovered the 2-year-old pit bull in a dumpster and barely moving.
The pit bull had suffered head trauma, was shaking and had a bloodstained face when she was found.
When Karma was taken to the veterinarian, the staff noticed two black holes on both sides of the head, along with swelling and some black powder.
'A Chance to Bloom' also stated the case has been reported to authorities, who are actively investigating and hope to find the owner.
Anyone who would like to donate click here.
To report animal cruelty in Houston click here.