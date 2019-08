HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Humane Society is calling on you to adopt their puppies, and they're using the show "Stranger Things" to do it!In a clever post to their Facebook page, the Humane Society posted photos of six 2-month old puppies posed in front of the Netflix show's iconic Christmas light background.Some of the pups are even posed with a box of Eggo waffles as a nod to the character Eleven.The ready-for-adoption puppies are appropriately named Dustin, Steve, Eleven, Billy, Joyce and Hopper after the characters on the show.Visit HoustonHumane.org for more information on adoption.