82-year-old Harris County woman attacked by dogs in her backyard

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An elderly woman in north Harris County is recovering after she was attacked by two dogs.

The attack happened on Sunday in her backyard. The son of the 82-year-old victim said the neighbor's dogs got into the yard and attacked his mother's cat. She rushed to try to save her cat, but she got bit on the wrist and her cat was killed.

Some neighbors came running to help her.

"The neighbors next door were able to hear her cries for help and come over and get the dogs away before they had the opportunity to do any more damage than they did," said the victim's son, Allen Bennett.

The victim needed more than 10 stitches from the bite wound.

ABC13 Eyewitness News reached out to Harris County Animal Control about the incident. They have not issued a response.

After spending several hours in the hospital, the victim's family said the elderly woman returned home Sunday night.

Deputy constables investigated the incident.

