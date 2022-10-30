Speaker Pelosi says husband Paul 'continues to improve' after violent attack at California home

Sources tell ABC News the suspect allegedly entered through a sliding glass door and shouted, "Where's Nancy?"

Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco house was broken into and her husband, Paul Pelosi, was violently attacked by a hammer-wielding suspect.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi gave an update on Saturday on the condition of her husband, Paul, who was attacked at the couple's San Francisco home on Friday.

She said in a statement that her husband "continues to make progress" and thanks everyone who has reached out in support.

"Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul. Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop. We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving," Pelosi said. "Please know that the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes from so many in Congress is a comfort to our family and is helping Paul make progress with his recovery. His condition continues to improve."

Nancy Pelosi's husband, 82-year-old Paul Pelosi, underwent successful surgery to repair a fractured skull on Friday, according to a statement from the House Speaker's office.

This comes following an early morning violent attack with a hammer-wielding suspect who police believe targeted their San Francisco home.

The suspect has been identified by police as 42-year-old David DePape, who is in custody.

Police arrived at Pelosi's home around 2:30 a.m., where they found DePape and Pelosi fighting over a hammer. Officers witnessed DePape take the hammer from Pelosi and attack him with it. Officers tackled DePape and disarmed him before calling for backup.

San Francisco police say the attack was targeted, as DePape allegedly entered through a sliding glass door and was looking for Nancy Pelosi herself, shouting "Where's Nancy?"

Both DePape and Pelosi were taken to the hospital.

ABC News reports that Pelosi's injuries are "significant" but a spokesperson said that he's expected to make a full recovery.

Pelosi was in Washington at the time of the attack, but has since traveled home to California.

Police say DePape will be booked into San Francisco County Jail on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary, and other felonies.

"This was not a random act. This was intentional. And it's wrong," said San Francisco Police Chief William Scott.

U.S. Capitol Police say Speaker Pelosi was in Washington, D.C. with her protective detail at the time of the attack.

The USCP, as well as the FBI, are assisting SFPD in a joint investigation into the assault and break-in.

They would not comment on security for lawmakers' families.

The USCP is currently considering if it needs to provide additional protection for families of Congressional leadership but has not made a decision yet.

"Violence and the threat of death is a real thing that lawmakers face in this country," said Nolan Higdon, a professor of of history and communication at California State University East Bay. "The news about the break-in at the Pelosi house, unfortunately, seemed like a continuation of the escalation of political violence we've seen over the last decade in the United States."