Car involved in what appears to be pedestrian hit near Spring ISD school has heavy windshield damage

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- SkyEye was at the scene of what appeared to be a pedestrian hit by a vehicle near Dekaney High School.It happened Wednesday at about 6:55 a.m. on Imperial Valley near Doubletree Glen Drive.SkyEye video shows Spring ISD police working the incident and directing traffic away from the scene. It appears the vehicle involved remained at the scene as video was captured showing it with heavy windshield damage.