pedestrian struck

Car involved in what appears to be pedestrian hit near Spring ISD school has heavy windshield damage

EMBED <>More Videos

SkyEye video shows possible pedestrian hit near Spring ISD school

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- SkyEye was at the scene of what appeared to be a pedestrian hit by a vehicle near Dekaney High School.

It happened Wednesday at about 6:55 a.m. on Imperial Valley near Doubletree Glen Drive.

SkyEye video shows Spring ISD police working the incident and directing traffic away from the scene. It appears the vehicle involved remained at the scene as video was captured showing it with heavy windshield damage.

ABC13 will update the story as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonsafetyspring isdpedestrian struck
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK
Man fatally hit by car at the Galleria Mall
81-year-old accused of purposefully hitting and killing man with truck
81-year-old accused of purposefully hitting and killing man with truck
HPD searching for driver in fatal Westchase-area hit-and-run
TOP STORIES
Workers find body of man at landfill in N. Harris County
Houston hospital needs help finding family of unidentified woman
Ukrainian student keeps hope alive after fleeing to League City
Chilly temperatures settle in Wednesday morning
Parents upset with school districts' decision to severe weather
Abbott declares disaster for 16 Texas counties after deadly tornadoes
Defending record, Jackson back for 3rd day of hearings | LIVE
Show More
Woman convicted for collecting social security benefits from dead man
Pfizer recalls some blood pressure pills due to potential carcinogen
Family says final goodbyes to man killed by suspected drunk driver
2 guilty in distributing 777 kilos of meth in Houston
Moderna vaccine performs as well in children as adults: company
More TOP STORIES News