Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Pearland, police say

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Pearland that stemmed from a domestic disturbance call.Pearland police said they received a call Tuesday at around 3:22 p.m. in the 1100 block of Sussex Trail from a woman stating she was not being allowed to leave a home.When officers arrived at the scene, they said a man came out of the house with a weapon in his hand. Police said the man leveled the weapon at them and they opened fire and shot him. According to Pearland police, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.Neighbors in the area tell ABC13 the man never leveled his gun at officers but they may not have had the perspective officers did at the time.ABC13 will continue to update this story as information becomes available.