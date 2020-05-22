community strong

Pearland ISD students create online art gallery to thank essential workers

By
PEARLAND, TX (KTRK) -- Pearland ISD students are using art to honor local essential workers.

"It actually makes me feel glad that we're given the opportunity to show our appreciation through art," said 12 year old Christine Knowles.

The Pearland ISD Honor Gallery - Celebrating our Local Heroes features 140 pieces of art from 14 schools.

"I want to thank all the doctors out there for helping us fight this virus and come up with a vaccine soon," said 11 year old Brady Scarborough.

"Our neighbors are nurses and I watch them each morning get up and go to the hospital and serve people during this time," said 12 year old Shreyasi Sundaram. "And it was their choice and it was really amazing that they did that."

You can see the gallery here: www.pearlandisd.org/localheroes
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationpearlandarteducationcommunity strongcoronavirusschoolpearland isdcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY STRONG
Katy ISD honors grads headed to military
Beloved bakery paying it forward, one bolillo at a time
Gaido's Restaurant: 'We're here, we care'
HAY Center helps foster children move forward after graduation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy police presence at Buffalo Bayou after body found
Loughlin, Giannulli plead guilty to college bribes scheme but await fate
Matthew McConaughey delivers masks to rural Texas hospitals
Gun owners being tracked by thieves in COVID-era spike
Cement truck rollover blocks S. Loop westbound at Fannin
Biden: If you can't choose me over Trump, 'you ain't black'
Texas unemployment rate hits worst on record at 12.8%
Show More
Street racers get away after innocent driver flies off I-45
Houston bar owners prepare to reopen today
Fugitive wanted on charges of sexually assaulting child
Trump orders flags to half-staff to honor coronavirus victims
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
More TOP STORIES News