Pearland ISD students create online art gallery to thank essential workers

PEARLAND, TX (KTRK) -- Pearland ISD students are using art to honor local essential workers.
"It actually makes me feel glad that we're given the opportunity to show our appreciation through art," said 12 year old Christine Knowles.
The Pearland ISD Honor Gallery - Celebrating our Local Heroes features 140 pieces of art from 14 schools.
"I want to thank all the doctors out there for helping us fight this virus and come up with a vaccine soon," said 11 year old Brady Scarborough.
"Our neighbors are nurses and I watch them each morning get up and go to the hospital and serve people during this time," said 12 year old Shreyasi Sundaram. "And it was their choice and it was really amazing that they did that."
You can see the gallery here: www.pearlandisd.org/localheroes
