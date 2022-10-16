3 dead, 5 injured after rollover crash involving 2 vehicles, Pearland PD says

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people are confirmed dead, and five were injured after a crash involving two vehicles, according to the Pearland Police Department.

The accident happened at around 7:28 p.m. on Saturday. Pearland officers were called to the 14700 block of SH 288 southbound Frontage Road about a significant accident involving two cars.

Upon arrival, an initial investigation determined that the first car was traveling southbound and struck the second vehicle, causing it to roll over and eject four out of the five passengers inside, according to police.

Officials said three of the four who were ejected were pronounced dead at the scene.

The fourth person and the remaining passenger in the second car were taken to the hospital to treat for injuries they sustained in the crash, police said.

The driver and two other passengers in the first car were also taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries, officials said.

A portion of the 288 southbound feeder lanes are closed as police are currently investigating.

Those who are headed in that direction are urged to utilize alternate routes.