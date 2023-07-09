Pct. 4 constable deputy released from hospital after being assaulted by armed suspect at Splashtown

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect and constable deputy were hospitalized after the "career criminal" allegedly brought a gun to Hurricane Harbor Splashtown, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

The constable's office said the incident happened Saturday evening at the water park located at 21300 I-45 in Spring.

One deputy was taken to the hospital after authorities say the gunman assaulted him. The suspect was also taken to the hospital.

Investigators didn't disclose the extent of their injuries or how they were hurt.

On Sunday, Precinct 4 said they were both released from the hospital and are expected to be OK. Authorities haven't released more information about the incident or revealed the suspect's name.

"The suspect was also released from the hospital, and now sits in the Harris County jailed with charges of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Assault," Precinct 4 said in a tweet.

Although details are limited, deputies said there were no other injuries reported.