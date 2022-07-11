Ant Man

Paul Rudd gifts 12-year-old boy signed Ant-Man helmet after classmates refuse to sign his yearbook

By Chloe Melas
EMBED <>More Videos

Paul Rudd FaceTimes boy, 12, after classmates refuse to sign yearbook

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- Paul Rudd showed a young fan some much-deserved kindness.

The actor reached out to a Brody Ridder, 12, after learning the boy was being alienated at his middle school.

Ridder made headlines in his hometown of Westminster, Colorado after his mother posted a photo to Facebook, revealing that his classmates refused to sign his yearbook.

She also shared a note her son wrote to himself on the blank pages, "Hope you make some more friends -- Brody Ridder."

Rudd, who plays Ant-Man in the Avengers franchise, turns out to be the young boy's favorite superhero.

When Rudd caught wind of what had happened, the actor reached out to the boy and his family and arranged a FaceTime call, according to a post from the Brody's mother.

Rudd followed it up with a handwritten note and a signed Ant-Man helmet.

"It was great talking to you the other day," Rudd wrote in the note posted by the boy's mom to social media. "It's important to remember that even when life is tough that things get better. There are so many people that love you and think you're the coolest kid there is - me being one of them! I can't wait to see all the amazing things you're going to accomplish. Your pal, Paul."

CNN has reached out to Rudd's team for further comment.

The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoloradocelebrityyearbookchildrenentertainmentgiftsacts of kindnessmarvelant manfeel good
ANT MAN
Before 'Avengers: Endgame', look back at Marvel's box office hits
New images of 'Captain Marvel' show Brie Larson in costume
'Ant-Man & The Wasp' premieres first trailer
Woman charged with murder after running over man with vehicle
TOP STORIES
ERCOT urges electricity conservation as heat wave drives up demand
Woman accused of dumping 4-year-old girl into hot water
Dad shoots teen suspects who tried to get into car with babies inside
Woman fatally shot after boyfriend allegedly mistook her for burglar
Former ABC13 news director Rehan Aslam dies following cancer battle
More extreme heat for Houston as we monitor Gulf disturbance for rain
Pastor John Gray hospitalized with pulmonary embolism
Show More
Over-the-counter birth control? Drugmaker seeks FDA approval
Doctor proposes floating abortion clinic in Gulf of Mexico
Texans have been slow to vaccinate their young kids against COVID
Carlos Santana postpones The Woodlands show after collapse
'RHOSLC' star Jennifer Shah pleads guilty in telemarketing scheme
More TOP STORIES News