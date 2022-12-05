Suspect in murder of Takeoff due in court after fingerprints on bottle at scene led to his arrest

Patrick Xavier Clark was captured on video shooting in Takeoff's direction, with a gun in one hand and a wine bottle in the other. That wine bottle had fingerprints which police say helped ID Clark.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of murdering Migos rapper Takeoff more than a month ago in downtown Houston is expected back in court on Monday.

Houston police detectives announced the arrest of 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark on Friday, claiming that the suspect had plans to flee the country.

Those details were revealed in Clark's first appearance in probable cause court on Friday night.

SEE RELATED STORY: Takeoff's alleged killer had plans to leave the country before his arrest, court documents say

Clark allegedly obtained a passport and also bought tickets to Mexico, just two days before he was arrested.

A judge set his bond at $2 million.

At about 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 1, police received a call about a shooting at 810 Billiard and Bowling alley at 1210 San Jacinto Street in downtown Houston.

On the scene, police officers found a man shot and killed on the third floor, just outside the front door of the alley. The man was identified as Kirshnick Khari Ball, better known as Takeoff, police said.

Detectives said the deadly shooting stemmed from an argument over a dice game. Takeoff was apparently not involved in the disagreement and was an innocent bystander.

"The defendant was captured on video shooting in the direction of the complainant with a gun in one hand, wine bottle in another hand. Video also shows the defendant leave the bottle at the scene," said a detective. "Prints from wine bottle, phone records, and a vehicle helped in ID'ing the defendant as the shooter in this murder case."

Clark is scheduled to appear in court 9 a.m. Monday.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old man is facing weapons charges stemming from the night of Takeoff's death. Cameron Joshua appeared in court last week, and it was revealed during the appearance that surveillance video and an anonymous witness who told police that Joshua had a firearm led police to tie the man to the Takeoff shooting scene.

SEE RELATED STORY: 22-year-old faces weapons charges in connection with rapper Takeoff's murder

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.