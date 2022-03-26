woman killed

Houston gang member sentenced to life in prison for killing 19-year-old 3 years ago

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston gang member was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted in the shooting of a 19-year-old girl to death in 2019, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Saturday.

"This gang member took a teenage girl to a quiet neighborhood by promising to release her to her friends and gunned her down in cold blood to make it look like a drive-by shooting," Ogg said. "Only a monster could go through with that level of calculated planning and premeditation."

Patrick B. Jackson, 30, was convicted late Friday in the killing of Maria Fuentes.

Jackson is known to be a member of a street gang known as the Vice Lords, officials say.

Fuentes was found shot to death in the 5900 block of Hopetown in east Houston's Pine Trails subdivision on Aug. 31, 2019.

Police say, Fuentes had been taken and shot nine times with a drum-loaded AK-47, a type of assault rifle. Police found 22 shell casings at the scene.

Investigators learned that Fuentes went to Jackson's apartment to recover an AR-15 assault rifle that belonged to one of her former roommates.

When Fuentes and another man she knew walked into Jackson's apartment, he demanded to know what they wanted and brandished a firearm.

The man who came with Fuentes fled and later told authorities that he saw Jackson with a firearm and saw the missing rifle in the apartment.

"We obtained and presented all the possible evidence: DNA, cellphone records and surveillance video so that we could hold him accountable," said Assistant District Attorney Andrew Figliuzzi, who prosecuted the case. "He took a life, so viciously and so senselessly, and the jury has now held this killer accountable by its verdict."

Another man, Oshey Demond Petters, 28, is also charged with murder for his participation in Fuentes' shooting. His case is pending.

Patrick B. Jackson, a 30-year-old member of a street gang known as the Vice Lords, was convicted late Friday of killing Maria Fuentes, 19, whose body was found on Aug. 31, 2019.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfatal shootinggang violencegang activitygun violencewoman killedgang
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN KILLED
2nd person charged in Galveston doctor's death, documents show
Husband charged with wife's murder after stabbing her multiple times
Woman arrested for intoxication manslaughter after deadly crash
Husband accused of killing wife in front of 13-year-old daughter
TOP STORIES
Bodies of Marines killed in Norway during NATO exercise return to US
Battleship Texas Museum to undergo repairs
Father killed, son shot during robbery at car wash, HPD says
Germaine Franco makes history with her Oscar nomination
2nd person charged in Galveston doctor's death, documents show
Coogs can get 2nd straight Final Four trip with win vs. Villanova
Exclusive interview with missing Nevada teen's family
Show More
Biden delivers message to Ukraine amid war with Russia
Suspected robbers led Houston police on 30-minute chase
Taylor Hawkins death: Details emerge about emergency response to hotel
Attend the official watch party for UH vs. Villanova
Mother pleads for answers in shooting death of her 17-year-old son
More TOP STORIES News