A Mississippi pastor was gunned down while he was opening his church for Sunday service.Police said 62-year-old Anthony Longino was approached by two men while he was unlocking the doors of the New Bethany Missionary Baptist Church Sunday morning.The suspects shot and killed him and then took off with the pastor's pickup truck.One of the suspects, 22-year-old Marquez Hamilton, was taken into custody and has been charged with capital murder. He allegedly confessed to police that he and his friends had planned to rob the pastor.Longino served as the head pastor for the church for more than two decades.