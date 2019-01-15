Mississippi pastor gunned down while opening church for Sunday service

EMBED </>More Videos

Mississippi pastor gunned down while opening the church for Sunday service

JACKSON, Mississippi (KTRK) --
A Mississippi pastor was gunned down while he was opening his church for Sunday service.

Police said 62-year-old Anthony Longino was approached by two men while he was unlocking the doors of the New Bethany Missionary Baptist Church Sunday morning.

The suspects shot and killed him and then took off with the pastor's pickup truck.

One of the suspects, 22-year-old Marquez Hamilton, was taken into custody and has been charged with capital murder. He allegedly confessed to police that he and his friends had planned to rob the pastor.

Longino served as the head pastor for the church for more than two decades.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingdeadly shootingu.s. & worldchurchMississippi
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man sits behind bars for chasing egg-throwing 14-year-old driver
Fire engulfs apartment building at Palms at Cypress Station
Carol Channing dies at 97: Publicist
Marine impaled by pole in crash discharged from hospital
New Gillette ad asks 'Is this the best a man can get?'
3 young children die after getting trapped in chest freezer
Study: Chocolate is better for your cough than cough syrup
Katy ISD officially names Ken Gregorski new superintendent
Show More
Gunman killed after injuring 3 deputies serving warrant
Pres. Trump buys fast food to welcome Clemson to White House
H-E-B named America's 4th favorite grocery store
SICKO MODE: Harden's 57 points lead Houston past Memphis
Documents reveal horrific new details in Jayme Closs kidnapping
More News