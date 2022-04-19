Spencer Highway in Pasadena closed as police look into shooting that may have involved an officer

Avoid the area of 3100 Spencer Hwy. All lanes of traffic are closed due to an ongoing investigation. #PasadenPDTX pic.twitter.com/jhp80KDGFH — Pasadena Police Department (@PasadenaPDTX) April 19, 2022

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Police have closed off all lanes of Spencer Highway in Pasadena as they investigate a shooting that may have involved an officer.The Pasadena Police Department said a call of the shooting came in at about 10:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Spencer Highway, near Strawberry Road.Police did not immediately confirm exact details of the case, including what prompted the shooting and whether anyone was wounded or killed.Officers also warned people to stay clear of the area as they investigate."Avoid the area of 3100 Spencer Hwy. All lanes of traffic are closed due to an ongoing investigation," a tweet by the Pasadena Police Department stated.