Lessons learned from the January 24 tornado

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- This July marks six months since a powerful tornado tore through Pasadena and Deer Park on January 24th, 2023. For 35 minutes on that fateful afternoon in January, a large tornado ripped across Harris County through Baytown, Deer Park and Pasadena. It left just over an 18 mile path of destruction, toppling power lines and ripping roofs off of homes in the middle of the afternoon.

ABC13 Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog described that weather event as "miraculous," seeing as no one died or was seriously injured because of the tornado. People's lives were still forever changed though, with many still picking up the pieces even six months later.

ABC13 Meteorologist Elyse Smith spoke to Azell carter, Emergency Management coordinator for the City of Pasadena ahead of the anniversary about the recovery efforts that have occurred since that day. "We've never been in a situation where we didn't have a federal declaration for an incident. This one was different," said Carter, speaking to how the response to this weather event varied from that of others like floods or a hurricane.

Specifically, this was the first time in his experience (since 2017) where there was no federal disaster declaration. That meant the city had to approach the recovery process different, finding new ways to secure funding or the relief people needed then and now. Some of that relief has come straight from the City of Pasadena, others by utilizing non-profits and third party resources.

The tornado damage in Pasadena was rated as EF-1 and EF-2 where wind speeds could have ranged between 86 to upwards of 135 mph. That's equal to that of a category 1, 2 or even category 3 hurricane. And most of the damage was to the exterior portions of homes and businesses. That's why it's critical to seek shelter indoors in an interior part of a building, in the lowest level, away from windows or doors.

ABC13 Chief Forecaster David Tillman recalls chasing the storm that day. "I've been around rain wrapped tornadoes before, that's probably the strongest, rain wrapped tornado I've been around," said Tillman. Just goes to show the intensity and unquietness of this event. A friendly reminder to always stay prepared for any kind of severe weather or natural disaster here in southeast Texas.