Crews work to restore power for thousands in Pasadena and Deer Park areas following severe weather

Dozens of CenterPoint Energy crews began restoration work Wednesday morning. Here's where you can go if you're still without power and need assistance.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- CenterPoint Energy crews are working in the Pasadena and Deer Park areas Wednesday morning after severe thunderstorms and at least one tornado moved through southeast Texas on Tuesday.

According to CenterPoint Energy's tracker, there were still over 22,400 customers without power as of 8 a.m., and more than 17,000 of them were in the Pasadena area.

Over 217,000 customers have had their power restored in past 24 hours, according to the tracker.

CenterPoint said its transmission feed was damaged. AT &T crews brought in a temporary cell tower to replace the one that was destroyed.

In Deer Park, 24 CenterPoint crews began restoration work at 6 a.m.

As crews work to restore power, it's going to be another tough day for families impacted by the tornado.

Many families slept in shelters overnight, including a shelter the American Red Cross opened at the Baker Ripley building in Pasadena.

The Texas Gulf Coast Red Cross says it's working with emergency managers and community partners to help those impacted by the storm.

The shelter is located at 720 Fairmont in Pasadena. Baker Ripley says they will take care of residents in need for as long as they need.

"We have cots. We have food. We have shelter for you, and just a place that you can get taken care of," Frederick Goodall with Baker Ripley said.

Memorial Baptist Church off Fairmont also opened as a temporary disaster relief shelter.

The church is providing shelter, showers, food, water and clean up crews for those in need.

Both locations are accepting donations to assist families with the rebuilding process.

People in the Deer Park area are being asked to stay home on Wednesday as crews work to clear about 30 roads blocked by fallen limbs or power poles. The mayor said 25 to 30 structures have significant damage.

