Pasadena woman reunited with 3 exotic birds taken during home break-in

After trading his car for three exotic birds, a man said he saw our previous story and called police. Now, they're back home.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pasadena woman is reunited with her three exotic parrots just a week after they were taken during a home invasion.

On March 21, Chelsea Leider told ABC13 that someone had broken into her home the night before and taken seven of her parrots. At least four of the birds were found shortly after the break-in, but three others, worth $7,000, were still missing.

Now, more than a week later, she said a man who traded his car for the birds saw our report and knew he had to call the police. So he did. On Thursday, Leider shared photos of the reunion.

While the family has been reunited, police are still investigating to find the person who stole them in the first place.