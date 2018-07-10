Pasadena police remember fallen officer Jeff Ginn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3737506" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13 story on the funeral of Pasadena Officer Jeff Ginn, July 12, 1991

The Pasadena Police Department observed a moment of silence Tuesday to honor Officer Jeffery Ginn who was killed in the line of duty on July 10, 1991.Ginn was shot to death while responding to a disturbance call. The gunman, a former mental patient, opened fire on Ginn as he approached the man's backyard.Ginn returned fire and ran across the street to take cover. The suspect walked up to Ginn and shot him in the head and chest.Officer Ginn served the Pasadena Police Department for eight years. He was survived by his wife, two children and parents.