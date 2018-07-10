Pasadena police remember fallen officer Jeff Ginn

EMBED </>More Videos

Pasadena police remember fallen officer Jeff Ginn (KTRK)

PASADENA, Texas --
The Pasadena Police Department observed a moment of silence Tuesday to honor Officer Jeffery Ginn who was killed in the line of duty on July 10, 1991.

Ginn was shot to death while responding to a disturbance call. The gunman, a former mental patient, opened fire on Ginn as he approached the man's backyard.

Ginn returned fire and ran across the street to take cover. The suspect walked up to Ginn and shot him in the head and chest.

VIDEO: ABC13 coverage of the funeral of officer Jeffery Dean Ginn

EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 story on the funeral of Pasadena Officer Jeff Ginn, July 12, 1991



Officer Ginn served the Pasadena Police Department for eight years. He was survived by his wife, two children and parents.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police shootingman killedPasadena
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News