Pasadena hardware store thief seen stuffing drill down pants

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Police in Pasadena are looking for two men caught on surveillance video stealing a drill from a hardware store, one of whom stuffed the item down his pants.It happened on Tuesday, March 16, at a hardware store located in the 200 block of Pasadena Boulevard. In the video released by Pasadena police, the two men can be seen walking around the store.The two hover over several aisles until one of them picks up a drill and puts it down his pants.The suspects were seen leaving in a black Cadillac Escalade and were seen traveling north on Pasadena Boulevard, according to investigators.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective L. Garcia with the Pasadena Police Department at 713-475-7885.