(1/4) With very heavy hearts, we have received word that fire investigators recovered three bodies this morning from the scene of the fire. At this time we do not have confirmation of victim names since identification will be done by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office. — San Marcos (@CityofSanMarcos) July 22, 2018

The individuals are:

James Miranda

Haley Frizzell

Belinda Moats

David Ortiz

Dru Estes.



We have notified the families of these individuals of the ongoing search. If you have any information, do not hesitate to contact us. (2/2) — San Marcos (@CityofSanMarcos) July 20, 2018

Fire investigators have recovered three bodies from the scene of a fire at an off-campus student housing complex in San Marcos, according to the City of San Marcos.The City of San Marcos also listed David Ortiz, son of Pasadena Memorial High School teacher Gina Ortiz, as one of the individuals' police are still searching for.Firefighters say the fire started Friday morning at the Iconic Village Apartment complex, which mostly houses Texas State University students.The search and recovery efforts were placed on hold over concerns about hotspots and the stability of the wrecked buildings but resumed Sunday.Officials say a total of seven people were hurt, but only one suffered critical injuries.Nearly 200 people were displaced. Many of the victims found their way to the San Marcos activity center.Residents have already started a collection for clothes and food for those affected, but until they can replace everything, many say they are relying on the city and Red Cross to help them find temporary housing.According to the City of San Marcos, a press conference will be held Monday, to provide an update on the fire operations and ongoing investigation.