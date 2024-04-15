Pasadena family looks for answers after man is found dead in his mother's car near Spencer Highway

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pasadena family is pleading for any information that could solve their loved one's murder.

Jesse Davila, 25, was found shot dead inside his mother's car outside a business along Spencer Highway Thursday morning.

"I don't know why anybody would want to do this to him or why they would just hurt my son. He was my baby," said Jesse's mother, Maria, who only two years ago buried her other son.

Pasadena police have been tight-lipped about their investigation, but Davila's family says detectives have told them the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Chanel Flores, who shares two sons ages 3 and 1 with Davila, said she last saw him Wednesday.

"I picked up the kids on Wednesday from Jesse. He'd just finished giving my older son, my three-year-old, a haircut," Flores said.

Family members believe Davila went to Republic House Wednesday night and left shortly after midnight.

He was found dead at about 8 a.m. the next day.

"I mean, it's just truly shaken us all to our core," Davila's cousin, Aaron Burgess, said.

"Any information that you have, nothing's too small. Any details, please reach out to the detective," Flores said.

It's a mystery to his family why anyone would want to kill the family man they say coached for his nephews' little league baseball team.

"He always was ready to help you when you needed it. He didn't care what time it was. You could call him and he would go," said Maria Davila.

Davila's family has set up a Gofundme account.

