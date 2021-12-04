Pasadena police asking for help finding suspect who stole Boy Scout troop's trailer

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Pasadena police are asking for help in finding the person who took off with a Boy Scout troop's trailer in November.Video from the morning of Nov. 4 shows the trailer was taken around 6 a.m. out of University Baptist Church at 1607 Middlebrook Drive.A man driving an older model, white Chevrolet suburban was recorded at the scene taking Boy Scout Troop 870s trailer.Although the graphics from the trailer may have been removed, police say some residual markings may still be present.