Officials say there is no threat to public as firefighters respond to Pasadena chemical plant

Officials said impacts to the surrounding community are not anticipated based on results of monitoring conducted by Harris County Pollution Control Services.

PASADENA Texas (KTRK) -- Fire officials are responding to a fire at a chemical plant in the Pasadena area.

Authorities said the fire broke out at Celanese Industrial on Bayport Boulevard at 8:45 a.m. Friday after an incident at the facility.

Residents in the area may notice smoke in the air and firefighters and police surrounding the scene, officials said.

SkyEye flew over the plant and saw firefighters responding to the scene. No flames were visible at the time.

Officials said impacts to the surrounding community are not anticipated based on monitoring results conducted by Harris County Pollution Control Services.

The Harris County Fire Marshals Office said everyone is accounted for at the chemical plant.