WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Officials say there is no threat to public as firefighters respond to Pasadena chemical plant

KTRK logo
Friday, January 6, 2023 6:34PM
Firefighters respond to fire at Pasadena chemical plant
EMBED <>More Videos

Officials said impacts to the surrounding community are not anticipated based on results of monitoring conducted by Harris County Pollution Control Services.

PASADENA Texas (KTRK) -- Fire officials are responding to a fire at a chemical plant in the Pasadena area.

Authorities said the fire broke out at Celanese Industrial on Bayport Boulevard at 8:45 a.m. Friday after an incident at the facility.

Residents in the area may notice smoke in the air and firefighters and police surrounding the scene, officials said.

SkyEye flew over the plant and saw firefighters responding to the scene. No flames were visible at the time.

Officials said impacts to the surrounding community are not anticipated based on monitoring results conducted by Harris County Pollution Control Services.

The Harris County Fire Marshals Office said everyone is accounted for at the chemical plant.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW