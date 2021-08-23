Pasadena man accused of sexually assaulting 8-year-old in 1999 arrested

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A sexual assault case in Pasadena that remained unsolved for 22 years is now closed after a man linked to the crime was arrested.David Mario Perez, 45, was arrested Monday by the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Group at about 2:30 p.m. in Pasadena.Investigators said Perez sexually assaulted an 8-year-old in September 1999 and believe he could be linked to several more sex assault cases involving minors.Detectives said a separate incident involved a 15-year-old and another involved a 16-year-old. All of them happened in the same month in 1999.It was DNA evidence that led detectives to Perez. A warrant for each of the other two cases are pending, authorities said.