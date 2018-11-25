One person is dead and six others were injured after a shootout at a block party in north Houston, according to police.The shootout occurred at approximately 6:37 p.m. in the 4500 block of Yale Street near Crosstimbers Street.Witnesses told police someone tried getting into the party, but security there said they had to be searched, and that person refused and left.Shortly after, someone showed up and fire 15 to 20 shots, but they're not sure if it's the same person.The deceased individual was dead on arrival. Two females were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. One female was grazed by a bullet, and another shot in the leg. Additionally, two juvenile females have flying glass wounds."It sounds to me the organizers had it thought through," Houston Police Commander Dan Harris said. "Had security here. It sounds to me like this was something for kids and their parents to come to. There were parents here as well. It just got out of control which is unfortunate. We can't control the actions of every single person."Three suspects have been detained at this time.