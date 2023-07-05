HPD investigating body found outside W. Houston apartments after reported shooting

Officers were seen walking around the complex, marking evidence. At least five or six evidence markers were spotted by SkyEye.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after a person was found dead outside a west Houston apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

Houston police were called to 15000 Park Row Drive, near Highway 6 and just north of the I-10 Katy Freeway, in reference to a shooting around 4:30 a.m.

SkyEye flew over the apartment complex and saw a body in the parking lot.

Officers were also seen walking around the complex, marking evidence. At least five or six evidence markers were spotted by SkyEye.

It is unclear exactly what led up to the victim's death. Police did not release any further information, including any possible suspect information.

This is a breaking report, come back to this post for updates.